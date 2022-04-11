WWE's Sunny Allegedly Involved in Fatal Car Crash

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, whose real name is Tammy Lynn Sytch, was involved in a fatal three-car crash in Florida on Friday, March 25, according to the Ormond Beach Observer. Ormond Beach Police says the ongoing investigation may result in criminal charges. The press release stated that Sunny fail to stop around 8:28 p.m. local time while driving southbound on U.S. 1 and crashed into a stopped vehicle, which then crashed into a vehicle in front of it. The driver of the vehicle hit by Sunny, identified as Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sunny was also transported to the hospital but was later released. Police are investigating if Sunny was impaired at the time of the crash. "Our hearts go out to the Lasseter family that lost their loved one in such a tragic event," Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey said. "Our goal at the Ormond Beach Police Department is to keep city roadways safe, so if you see a vehicle operating in a manner that leads you to believe the driver may be impaired, please don't hesitate to call 911. You may just save someone's life." The driver and passenger in the third vehicle suffered injuries but weren't hospitalized.

The crash comes nearly two months after Sunny was arrested on multiple charges. She was also arrested in January for a domestic dispute. In July 2020, Sunny was arrested for eluding a police officer, contempt/violation of a domestic violence restraining order, and operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension. She was sent to prison and released in June 2021.

"They make it out to be a lot worse on TV than it actually is," Sunny said on the Eyes Up Here podcast last year, per Wrestling Inc. "It's really not that bad. It's doable if you can make it through. You don't even have to wake up if you don't want to. But I'm diabetic, so they would come and wake me up at 4:30 every morning to do a sugar check and to give me insulin so at 4:30 every morning. It's a medical thing so you have to do it. Then I'd go back to sleep for a couple [of] hours and then usually around 8 o'clock is when they pop your door and you can go out and watch TV.

Sunny was in WWE from 1995 to 1998 and is considered the first Diva in the company. She managed various WWE Superstars, including The Bodydonnas, Faarooq Asaad, and Legion of Doom 2000. She also spent time in ECW and WCW before joining the independent circuit. Sunny was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.