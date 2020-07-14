WWE Legend Sunny Arrested on Multiple Charges

✖

WWE legend Sunny is in trouble once again. Jail records indicate Sunny, whose real name Tamara Lynn Sytch, was arrested on Monday morning on multiple charges. As reported by Fightful, Sunny was booked into Monmouth County Correctional Institution in New Jersey and was charged with operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension, eluding a police officer, and contempt/violating of a domestic violence restraining order.

According to Wrestling Inc., Sunny has no bond. She has been on parole since being released from the Carbon County Correctional Facility in Carbon County, Pennsylvania, in February. She was in jail since Feb. 23, 2019, after being arrested for DWI, her sixth charge for driving under the influence in four years. Sunny's legal and personal issues date back to 2012 when she was arrested five times in a four-week span.

When Sunny got out of jail earlier this year, she started an OnlyFans site and was reportedly making good money. Ringside News reported Sunny could earn nearly $300,000 annually based on her subscription rate and the number of subscribers. In May, Sunny took some heat for her comments on bullying after the death of Hana Kimura. "I've been called some of the most horrific names and words out there," she wrote. "Not ONCE did I ever think of killing myself over it. I would never give them that much power. What do I do instead?? Thrive and make even MORE money and make them eat their words… Haters give ME power."

Sunny never officially retired from pro wrestling but hasn't made an appearance at any event in seven years. Her last appearance in WWE was in 2011 when she was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Sunny was in WWE from 1995-1998 and is considered the first Diva of the company. She was a manager for a number of wrestlers during her time with the company, including The Bodydonnas, Faarooq Asaad (also known as Ron Simmons), and Legion of Doom. When she was released by WWE, Sunny joined ECW and was started working with Candido. In 2000, Sunny moved on to WCW before hitting the independent circuit.

"My definition of a Diva is that all-around, well-rounded performer," Sunny said to WWE.com. "The girls who came before me were so one dimensional and then I came along and anything they threw at me I could do. I could get in the ring and have a match, I managed at ringside, I co-hosted TV shows, I did broadcasting. I was the first one to do it all."