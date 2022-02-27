WWE Alum Sunny Arrested in New Jersey One Month After Prior Arrest

According to state records, Tammy Lynn Sytch, better known as WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, has been arrested in New Jersey on a slew of charges. Wrestling News adds that this is Sytch’s second arrest in 2022, with the first allegedly circling charges for terroristic threats and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The charges Sytch is allegedly facing this time include operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor or drugs, driving on a suspended license, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, driving without a license, failure to have a license, registration and insurance, operating a vehicle during a suspension, and a few others.

The 49-year-old former superstar is expected back in court on March 10 and is still feeling the aftermath of her prior arrest. According to Wrestling Observer, Sunny reportedly threatened to kill a man in a domestic dispute, raising a pair of scissors and threatening the alleged victim’s life.

Alcohol reportedly played a part in the January incident and she had been held in jail after her arrest, potentially facing 11 years in prison. The Observer adds that Sytch has spent a combined three years behind bard since 2018, facing numerous DUI charges, violated restraining orders, contempt, eluding police and driving while suspended.

Sunny entered the WWE hall of fame in 2011 and enjoyed praise for changing the role of the valet in professional wrestling. Her tenure preceded the successes with names like Chyna, Sable, Trish Stratus, Lita and many others who influenced today’s crop of female stars. During a chat with Slam Wrestling after the honor, Sytch explained the need to hit her switch between Sunny and Tammy.

“It’s weird, it’s like I turn on a switch and become somebody else,” Sytch told the outlet. “I had so much anxious energy that I was bouncing off the walls. Just before the match, I’m at the curtain when all the girls go out to the ring, and Stephanie McMahon comes over and said, ‘Why are you so nervous? This is old hat for you.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, but it’s been like 13 years since I worked this building.’ Well, as soon as my music hit I made the Sunny switch, and every little bit of nervousness left my body, and I went out there and did my thing. It all felt like I never left, and it was just so freakin’ cool!”