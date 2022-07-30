WWE SummerSlam 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

WWE is about to party in Nashville. One of the promotion's biggest events of the year, SummerSlam will take place at the Nissan Center and will feature a huge card where nearly every championship will be defended. SummerSlam 2022 will start at 8 p.m. ET and stream only on Peacock. The pre-show will start at 7 p.m. ET and will stream on Peacock and WWE's social media channels.

The main event for SummerSlam will be Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The last time Reigns and Lesnar battled each other was at WrestleMania 38, and Reigns won the match to unify the WWE and Universal Championship. Reigns has been Universal Champion for over 694 days, which is a record for the title.

In another big match, Bianca Belair will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Becky Lynch. This match is personal for Belair as she the SmackDown Women's Championship to Lynch at SummerSlam last year. She did get revenge on Lynch when she beat he for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

The Usos, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, will defend their titles against The Street Profits. This match will have a little twist as WWE Hall of Fame Jeff Jarrett will be the special guest referee. For The Street Profits, they are looking to make WWE history on Saturday night.

"Man, we're very excited, especially to be able to make it to where we become Grand Slam Tag Team champions, you know, on the NXT Tag Team titles, the Raw Tag Team titles, the SmackDown Tag Team titles," Angelo Dawkins, one-half of the Street Profits, exclusively told PopCulture.com. "Now we get to win both the Raw and the SmackDown Tag Team titles at the same time to become undisputed WWE Tag Team champions, which means we going to be undisputed Grand Slam Tag Team champs."

The rest of the card includes some interesting matchups. SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan will defend her title against Ronda Rousey. The Mysterios will battle The Judgement Day in a no disqualification tag team match. Pat McAfee will be back in action as he takes on Happy Corbin in a singles match. Logan Paul will also return to the ring, competing in a singles match against The Miz. And Bobby Lashley will defend his United States Championship against Theory who said he will cash in his Money in the Bank contract against the winner of the Reigns vs. Lesnar match.