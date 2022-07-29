WWE's Angelo Dawkins Talks Making Tag Team History at SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Angelo Dawkins is ready for Saturday. He and Montez Ford make up one of WWE's most popular tag teams, The Street Profits, and they will take on The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam in Nashville. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Dawkins talked about how he and Ford have a chance to do something no other tag team in WWE has done before.

"Man, we're very excited, especially to be able to make it to where we become Grand Slam Tag Team champions, you know, on the NXT Tag Team titles, the Raw Tag Team titles, the SmackDown Tag Team titles," Dawkins exclusively told PopCulture. "Now we get to win both the Raw and the SmackDown Tag Team titles at the same time to become undisputed WWE Tag Team champions, which means we going to be undisputed Grand Slam Tag Team champs."

Earlier this month, The Street Profits missed out on winning the titles at Money in the Bank by losing to The Usos. However, the match ended in controversy as Ford's shoulder was off the mat as he was being pinned, but the official didn't see it. This led to WWE bringing in Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett to be the special guest referee.

"Jeff Jarrett, double J, J squared, J to the second power is from Nashville, and it is going to be fun to have a WWE Hall of Famer, to be a part of such a history-making moment," Dawkins said. "You got The Usos versus The Street Profits, too. Money in the Bank, straight banger, SummerSlam, going to be even more of a straight banger."

The Street Profits are just one of two teams in WWE history to win every major tag team title in the company. Since being called up to the main roster in 2019, The Street Profits have become a popular team that has improved when it comes to their in-ring abilities. They didn't make the SummerSlam card last year but are happy to be featured in this year's event, which will take place at Nissan Stadium and stream on Peacock.

"Oh man, it's very rewarding. We weren't on the card last year. It just wasn't that time. But now we got a chance to make history this SummerSlam," Dawkins said. "Look, I know I am a Cincinnati Bengals fan, and the last time the lights were on at Nissan Stadium, the Bengals turned the lights off. I apologize for that. Yet I enjoyed every second of it. This Saturday, let's not look in the past. Okay? Let's go to the future."