WWE Signs Brock Lesnar-Lookalike, and He's a Former UCF Lineman

Brock Lesnar has been one of WWE's biggest stars in recent years, drawing attention during several high-profile matches. Now he has some competition in the form of a doppelganger. The promotion just signed a new performer who bears a striking resemblance to the man with a sword tattoo on his chest.

Standing at 6-foot-4-inches and 315 pounds, the new performer is Parker Boudreaux. He previously played for the University of Central Florida as an offensive lineman and started all 13 games during the 2019 season. He reportedly quit his college football career in order to pursue professional wrestling. The team confirmed the move by releasing the roster that did not feature his name.

He looks just like Brock Lesnar but younger and doesn’t hate me enough to refuse a match with me yet, Awesome! 🤙 #stallion #bro #thenextbigthing pic.twitter.com/piB5u9PKEq — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 5, 2021

"Do you think WWE will try to showcase him as Brocks kid? Lmao," one wrestling fan commented on social media. Several others proclaimed that Boudreaux would easily pass as Lesnar's kid. Though some simply asked if the former UCF star had the same dancing skills.

Boudreaux first sparked comments when he showed up backstage for the Jan. 20 NXT TV taping. He then tweeted out a photo that showed him standing next to former WWE superstar Eva Marie. "Let's get ready to rumble," Boudreaux wrote in the caption of the photo. Fightful then reported that Boudreaux had agreed to a deal with WWE.

While wrestling fans wait to find out when the former college football player will make his debut in the wrestling ring, they will also continue to ask questions about Lesnar. The big man became a free agent in September 2020 after failing to come to terms on a new contract with WWE. This availability led to rumors that he might return to the UFC octagon, a place where he once became heavyweight champion. Though UFC president Dana White shut down these hopes with a direct statement.

"Not a word," White told TMZ. "The guy has had a long killer career. He actually came in and became a UFC heavyweight champ and the guy's made a lot of money. I just don't see him coming back over here again at his age." White continued and said that he would still reach out to Lesnar to discuss life, but he didn't expect a match to materialize.