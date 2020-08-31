Brock Lesnar Reportedly No Longer With WWE

✖

Brock Lensar is now on the free-agent market. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the former WWE and UFC Champion is currently a free agent after his most recent contract with WWE came to an end. The two sides were working on a new deal, but "they have hit an impasse and have paused discussions."

This means Lesnar can sign with another promotion such as AEW or go back to UFC. Lesnar's next move is not known and it could be a while before fans see him again since he's currently in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson also noted that Lesnar's contract expiring before a new deal is not unusual since it's happened before. However, this is his longest hiatus to date from WWE during negotiations. Lesnar has not been on WWE TV since losing the Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania back in April (the show was taped in March).

With Lesnar not signed with WWE, the company has pulled his merchandise off the website, according to Johnson. He's still listed as an active member on WWE's roster. Last week, WWE Hall of Famer Animal explained why Lesnar has been off TV.

"Brock doesn't want to go back there because of the COVID thing... coming down from Canada, he can't," Animal said. "He lives in Canada, so there's no traveling allowed. I know people see that, and they go 'Brock Lesnar should be here.' No, he's living in Canada. He has dual citizenship. You can't cross the border right now. So that's why he's not on TV."

With the news of Lesnar's contract expiring, it's now understandable why Paul Heyman has teamed up with Roman Reigns. On Friday, WWE fans were shocked to see Reigns and Heyman together on SmackDown. And at Payback on Sunday, Heyman was with Reigns when he won the Universal Championship over "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Bruan Strowman.

Odds are Lesnar will return to WWE in the next year or two, and if that happens, he will be placed back in the main event. In his WWE career, Lesnar has been WWE Champion five times, Universal Champion three times and won the Royal Rumble in 2003. Lesnar also won King of the Ring in 2002 and was the first person to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.