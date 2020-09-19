Dana White Shuts Down Brock Lesnar UFC Return Rumors

✖

When Brock Lesnar failed to come to terms with WWE on a new contract, he became a free agent and sparked excitement among UFC fans. They proclaimed that they wanted him to fight Jon Jones, but that may not happen. UFC President Dana White spoke with TMZ and said that no deal is in place and that Lesnar has not called him.

"Not a word," he told TMZ. "The guy has had a long killer career. He actually came in and became a UFC heavyweight champ and the guy's made a lot of money. I just don't see him coming back over here again at his age." White previously said that he would be down to make a fight happen between Lesnar and Jones and told the former heavyweight champion to call him.

While White hasn't received a call from Lesnar about a fight, he still wants to chat with the former UFC star. He wants to hear about his family and life, but he said that the personal details would be the extent of the discussion. He didn't expect a fight to surface in the future.

Lesnar has not fought in the UFC since he faced Mark Hunt in 2016. He has instead been a member of the WWE's roster. During his time in the octagon, however, he defeated Randy Couture in UFC 91 to secure a championship belt. He then defended it against both Shane Carwin and Frank Mir over the next two years. Lesnar only lost his heavyweight title when he faced Cain Velasquez in UFC 121.

The WWE/UFC star did tease a return to the octagon UFC 226 in 2018. He entered the Octagon and pushed then-UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. The bout never took place and Cormier ultimately retired after losing to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252. If the Lesnar-Cormier fight ever happens, it will likely be in a wrestling ring.

With the Lesnar bout out of the question, there are some fans still wondering about Jones. He remains in the USADA drug-testing pool and is still training. However, White said that he has no updates about a potential fight. Jones will also have to come to a new contract agreement with the UFC.

"Today I confirm that I'm vacating the light heavyweight championship. It's officially up for grabs. It's been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans," Jones previously tweeted. He then further commented on his potential return to the UFC amid contract negotiations. "The last I spoke with [UFC] about my salary there was no negotiating. If that ever changes, i'd love to come back and compete again as a heavyweight. Until then, I'll be enjoying Ufc has a fan and doing my best to take care of my family and community."