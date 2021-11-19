WWE Releases Multiple Superstars From Contracts

WWE continues to make big changes to its roster. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Figthful, WWE has released multiple Superstars, including John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, Jaxson Ryker, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and Isaiah Swerve Scott. The reason for the cuts was described as “budgetary,” according to Wrestling Inc. This is the second round of WWE releases this month. On Nov. 4, WWE released 18 Superstars, including Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Eva Marie, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Scarlett Boudreaux, Oney Lorcan and Ember Moon.

The biggest name on the be cut in the latest round is Morrison. He re-signed with WWE in 2019 after an eight-year absence and teamed up with The Miz. In his WWE career, Morrison won the WWE Tag Team Championship four times, the World Tag Team Championship once, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship three times and the ECW World Championship once.

Earlier this year, PopCulture.com spoke to The Miz about having Morrison back in WWE. “Him coming back, you know, just reignited my fire,” The Miz said. “You know, it’s one of those things where you have a very good friend who is not a box thinker. He’s a very creative person, and it elevates me in the rain to kind of get my creativity going.”

Knox is another surprising cut as she was called up to the main roster in July after spending time in NXT. She teamed up with Shotzi Blackheart on SmackDown before being drafted to Raw. Maverick was a fan favorite in WWE as he competed for the 24/7 Championship and the Cruiserweight championship in NXT. He was originally released in April 2020 but signed a new deal a few months later.

Wrestling Inc. Obtained the email that WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis sent to the talent. “Due to budgetary cuts the following WWE talent were released today, November 18, 2021. John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker.” Wrestling Inc. revealed that since the beginning of the year WWE has released 83 talents. It started in February when WWE released Lars Sullivan and Steve Culter. April was the first set of mass cuts for the year as the company released Mickie James, Peyton Royce, Bille Kay, Chelsea Green and Samoa Joe who was brought back a few months later.