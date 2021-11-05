WWE Releases 18 Superstars Including 4 Former Champions

WWE has once again released a group of Superstars. According to multiple reports, 18 Superstars on the WWE roster have been let go by the company. This is one of the few sets of releases WWE has made this year. Back in the summer, WWE cut Bray Wyatt who was one of the more popular Superstars on the roster. Another popular Superstar that was released previously was Braun Strowman. He talked about his time in WWE during an interview with Control Your Narrative last month.

“Did it end how I wanted it to? Of course not,” Strowman said, per CBR. “And I’ve been hearing it a ton: ‘Well, you said you’d never wrestle again when you were done with WWE.’ Well, I was forced to be done. I said I would never wrestle for another company when I took my boots off for WWE. I never took my boots off. I never had the opportunity to put them back on to come back to work. And, I ain’t gonna lie, it sent me into a pretty bad place. You guys [the Free The Narrative crew] saw how I was.” Here’s a look at the 18 Superstars who were just released by WWE.

Keith Lee

Keith Lee is the only Superstar to hold the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship at the same time. Everybody had high expectations for him when he was called up to the main roster, but he never got the significant push.

Karrion Kross

Like Lee, Karrion Koss was dominant in NXT, as he only lost one match in over a year. He was called up to the Raw roster and could never be the guy he was in NXT, which was not his fault.

Eva Marie

WWE brought back Eva Marie in 2020 but returned to TV earlier this year. This was Marie’s second stint with WWE as she was first with the company from 2013-2017. During her time away from WWE, Marie appeared in different TV shows and movies.

Ember Moon

Fans were really upset to see Ember Moon released as she’s one of the top pro wrestlers in the world. Ember Moon won the NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship with Shotzi Blackheart. She was out for a year (2019-2020) due to an ankle injury.

Nia Jax

Nia Jax took some heat from fans, but her release is a surprise considering the push she received when she was teamed up with Shayna Baszler. Jax won the WWE Women’s Tag Team title with Baszler twice and also won the Raw Women’s Championship once.

Scarlett

She is also known as Scarlett Bordeaux and was paired with Karrion Kross in NXT. When Kross moved up to Raw, Scarlett was taken off TV. Scarlett and Koss have been in a relationship for years and announced their engagement in September.

The Remaining Released Superstars

Gran Metalik

Lince Dorado

Mia Yim

B-Fab

Franky Monet

Katrina Cortez

Oney Lorcan

Jessi Kamea

Jeet Rama

Zayda Ramier

Trey Baxter

Harry Smith