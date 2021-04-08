The Miz Opens up About Being First 2-Time Grand Slam Champion in WWE History (Exclusive)

✖

The Miz made history in February when he beat Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship. The victory made him a Grand Slam Champion for the second time in his career, and he's now the only WWE Superstar in history to reach that mark. PopCulture.com caught up with The Miz (real name Mike Mizanin), and he explained why he has been able to do something no other WWE Superstar has done.

"I worked hard for it and I dedicated myself." The Miz said in our PopCulture@Home series. "And even with the doubts that I had, in my brain, I said, alright, I'm going to develop all these tools that can get me to where I need to be. And when I need to be there, I will be prepared, and I will be ready. And I'm now ready and prepared for any situation that is thrown at me."

In WWE, a Grand Slam Champion means a WWE Superstar has won a primary championship, a tag team championship, and two secondary championships at least once. In his career, the Miz has won the WWE Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship eight times, three different tag team championships and the United States Championship twice. When it comes to the tag team titles, The Miz won the WWE Tag Team Championship, the World Tag Team Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with John Morrison. The Miz and Morrison have been friends for many years, and the two will be teaming up to face Damian Priest and Bad Bunny in a match at WrestleMania 37 this Saturday.

"Him coming back, you know, just reignited my fire," The Miz said when talking about Morrison returning to WWE in 2019. "You know, it's one of those things where you have a very good friend who is not a box thinker. He's a very creative person, and it elevates me in the rain to kind of get my creativity going."

One of the things the duo has done that's out of the box is making rap videos. "We did it a couple of Mondays ago and it was called hey 'Hey Hop Hop.' and honestly, people love it." The Miz said. "Maryse helped us along with John's wife Taya [Valkyrie]. She helped us actually build a dance that people are actually doing now for the music video, so It's kind of cool." WWE fans can see The Miz and Morrison in action this Saturday at WrestleMania 37, which will stream only on Peacock.

