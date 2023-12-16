Former WWE World Champion Arrested

A top star on WWE's roster spent time behind bars on Thursday night. Sheriff's deputies in Sumter County, Florida, arrested Liv Morgan, a former top champion in WWE's singles and tag divisions, on Thursday following a traffic stop. According to Villages-News.com, authorities have charged the wrestler, whose real name is Gionna Daddio, with possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

Per the arrest report cited by the local news outlet, Morgan was allegedly swerving around County Road 476 in Sumter County at 6:30 p.m. local time, crossing over the interior and exterior lines on the road. The responding deputy, who is not named in the Villages-News.com report, claims he smelled marijuana when he approached the WWE Superstar's vehicle, a yellow jeep.

Upon searching the car, the deputy allegedly found a small bag of weed, as well as a vape pen with oil loaded into it. The oil in the pen is said to have tested positive for marijuana. (Florida is not one of the 24 U.S. states that have legalized marijuana.)

Per the report, authorities transported Morgan — who broke out on WWE TV as a member of the faction The Riott Squad — to Sumter County Detention Center where she was booked on the three aforementioned charges. There was a $3,000 bond accompanying the charges, which Morgan quickly paid. She is currently out of custody as of press time.

Per a follow-up report from PWInsider, Morgan will enter her plea in the case in a 9 a.m. hearing. on Feb. 12 at Sumter County Courthouse in Bushnell, Florida. Due to Florida's laws regarding weed and synthetic cannabinoids, Morgan could serve up to one year of jail time for the offense, though probation, fines and a driver's license suspension are also on the table.

Morgan, age 29, is a former WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, winning the title from Ronda Rousey at WWE's 2022 Money in the Bank event. Her reign lasted 97 days before losing the title back to Rousey at the 2022 Extreme Rules event. Morgan's former tag team partner Rhea Ripley currently holds this title, which WWE recently renamed the Women's World Championship.

The WWE Superstar is also a two-time holder of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside another frequent tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez lost their latest reign with the belts to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on the July 17 episode of WWE Raw. Green currently holds the belts with new tag team partner Piper Niven following Deville's ACL injury.

Morgan currently wrestles on WWE's Raw roster, but she has not appeared on the USA Network show in a few months. She is reportedly injured, though fans have been hopeful that she will return in time for the 2024 Royal Rumble event and/or for WrestleMania 40.