Liv Morgan's Return to WWE: What We Know

Liv Morgan has had a challenging 2023. Earlier in the year, the 29-year-old WWE Superstar sustained a shoulder injury that kept her out of action for a month. She suffered another shoulder injury in July and has been out of action for the last five months. The question now is when is Morgan making her big return to the ring?

In November, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said Morgan could be returning to WWE TV soon, but he didn't provide a timetable. Mike Johnson of PW Insider said that Morgan is scheduled to undergo some testing before she gets cleared to return. Morgan would have to pass her evaluation before returning to action.

"The last I heard was that she was getting evaluated sometime this month to determine where she is medically now vs. when she got hurt," Johnson wrote. "It's pretty logical to say that she will then be informed what the next course of action is, if anything. Whether that means she is cleared or needs additional medical treatment, therapy, etc. it all depends on how that evaluation goes."

Fellow WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez, who won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Morgan, gave an update on her tag team partner during an interview with The Dallas Morning News in October. "I've talked to Liv. She's doing great. She's really recovering well," Rodriguez said, per Wrestling Inc. "She's in very good spirits, and of course, she's very, very anxious to come back. I don't have a specific date of when she'll be back. We're all waiting for her. I know, I miss her terribly. So I'm very excited for that. But I feel like time has been flying, and she's just been on it, on her recovery. So I would assume she'd be back sooner rather than later. And probably before any of us can really imagine."

Morgan has emerged as one of the top stars in WWE. Since joining the main roster in 2017, Morgan won the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Tag Team Championship with Rodriguez twice. Before Morgan returned from her first shoulder injury PopCulture.com spoke to her about her reaction when the injury happened.

" It's my first injury in almost 10 years, and so it was very dramatic," Morgan said. "It was super dramatic when it happened. I didn't really know how I was supposed to feel or what I was supposed to do."