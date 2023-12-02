Those Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas Dating Rumors, Explained

Some professional wrestling fans seem to have an odd fascination with wrestlers' personal lives — specifically, who performers are dating. WWE Superstar Liv Morgan (real name Gionna Daddio) is one of the wrestlers who has to deal with this kind of speculation daily, even though she opts to keep her romantic life private. The main rumor swirling around Morgan's personal life is that she is reportedly dating wrestler Bo Dallas (real name Taylor Rotunda). However, if you start to look into it, you get a lot of junk articles rampant with speculation. So, we thought we'd sort through it all to clarify what is actually known about this pair's alleged relationship.

It seems the rumors about Morgan and Dallas dating can be traced back to three sources — none of which are especially ironclad. None of these three sources is either Morgan or Dallas themselves. What the pair's relationship is or was, is unconfirmed. (Even if they were dating at one point, there's no clear indication of their current status.)

The first source is a February 2021 comment from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer claimed that Dallas and Morgan owned a farm together and were living there together. There's no clear detail on the nature of the relationship, but fans have read between the lines to assume the two wrestlers are together romantically. However, as with all reports from Meltzer, you have to take them with a grain of salt, given the many times he's either reported incorrect info or voiced his personal speculation as fact.

(Photo: WWE // WWE)

The next source is a June 2021 Reddit post from a fan who met (and took photos with) Morgan and Dallas as they were shopping together at a Publix. Once again, there is no word given on the nature of the pair's relationship, but this outing, paired with the Meltzer report, pretty much solidified public opinion on the matter.

The last source, which some outlets ran as "confirmation" of the rumors, is Ric Flair. The controversial wrestling legend noted on his podcast in early 2023 that "Bo is with Liv Morgan now," while discussing Dallas, his father Mike Rotunda (known as IRS in WWE) and his brother Windham Rotunda (the now-deceased WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt). However, Flair even qualified his remarks by adding, "Before I think, are they married? I don't know." This comment, paired with the past speculation, was enough for most. However, I just don't think a random, rambly remark from Flair would hold up in court, so to speak.

At the end of the day, it really isn't anyone's business whether Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas are dating. Even if they were dating as recently as at the time of Flair's remarks, there's no telling if they are still together.

All this speculation has just led to annoying headlines, with outlandish claims from fans and bad actors that Morgan had cheated on Dallas or that AEW wrestler MJF had impregnated Morgan. If you look at Google Trends data for Morgan's name over the past year, "liv morgan bo dallas," "liv morgan husband" and "liv morgan married" are all among the top related queries. There's a public appetite to know more about Morgan's personal life, but, at the end of the day, if the WWE Raw star doesn't want to share details about it, that's her prerogative.