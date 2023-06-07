WWE's Liv Morgan Talks Starring in New Movie With Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan has become one of the top stars in WWE. Because of her rise in the company, the 28-year-old will make her film debut soon. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Morgan who talked about appearing in The Kill Room, which stars Samuel L.Jacksona and Uma Thurman.

"So the movie is about an art dealer, a drug dealer, and they kind of link up and accidentally create the biggest avant-garde art creator in the world. And it is a thriller," Morgan exclusively told PopCulture. "My character's name is Emma. It's more of a cameo role. And she's just an art critic that is kind of fed up with the schmoozing of the art world, of the pretentious artist. So that was a lot of fun. That was an awesome experience."

Along with Morgan, Jackson and Thurman, Joe Manganiello and Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke star in The Kill Room, which was filmed last year. According to Deadline, the movie focuses on a hitman named Reggie (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman) and their money laundering scheme that accidentally turns Reggie into an Avant-Garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld. An official release date for The Kill Room has not been announced but could debut sometime in 2023.

Along with The Kill Room, it was reported by Fightful Select in May that Morgan and fellow WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair have been cast in a movie about professional wrestling legend Mildred Burke. Morgan is slated to play Clara Mortensen, and when asked about future movies or TV shows, the former SmackDown Women's Champion shared no details about her reported new role.

"I wish I could because I'm very excited," Morgan stated. "But no, nothing that I could talk about. But I'm actively auditioning all the time and taking acting classes, so I'm just trying to do my best and learn. Honestly, I don't really have expectations. I know that sounds terrible. I just want to just learn and just see what I can do in the film and TV space and just have a good time and not take myself too seriously. But I just know through WWE, I know that I love performing. I love being a character. I love getting lost in being a character."