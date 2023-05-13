WWE's Liv Morgan Stunned in Zebra Blazer at 'Scream VI' Premiere — Here's Where to Buy It

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was stunning when she stepped out at the Scream VI premiere earlier this year. Morgan (real name Gionna Daddio) appeared at the March 6 event, held at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City, in a stunning look styled by King Troi Anthoni. The wrestler, age 28, was seen in a zebra-patterned blazer, sheer top, black platform heels and a choker.

While it's celebrity-level fashion, for sure, we were able to find the focal point of the outfit, the zebra blazer online, via REVOLVE. Continue on to see photos of Liv Morgan's Scream VI premiere look and learn how you can make the WWE Superstar's look your own.

The piece in question is Bronx and Banco's Zizi Zebra Blazer. The listed price is $750, but's is currently on sale for $421. The garment is made of 60% polyester, 40% silk and featured padded shoulders, front and back cut-outs, front button closure and a sequined design.

It comes in sizes XS to XL.

Bronx and Banco's Zizi Zebra Blazer, $421 (down from $750)

Liv Morgan has been with WWE since 2014, previously being a member of The Riott Squad alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. She eventually broke out as a singles star, winning the 2022 Money in the Bank ladder match. Morgan cashed in the title match contract she earned in that bout the very same night. In that match, she defeated Ronda Rousey to become the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. She held onto that title for 98 days before dropping it back to Rousey. She then transitioned into the tag team division to great success. Morgan and tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez currently hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. She is a currently member of the WWE Raw roster.

Outside of wrestling, Liv Morgan has appeared on the reality shows Total Divas and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, as well as the live variety series Attack of the Show! She's recently started acting, appearing in Season 2 of Syfy/USA Network's Chucky and the upcoming movie The Kill Room.

WWE Raw airs live each Monday night on USA Network, which is viewable via cable providers or live stream services such as Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial.) Episodes are available to watch the next day via Hulu and 30 days later via Peacock. Highlights from each episode are uploaded to YouTube in the hours following the live broadcast.