Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley's WWE History, Explained

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley have become two of the top stars in WWE. Fans have been waiting for Morgan to return as she's been dealing with a shoulder injury, and Ripley is the reigning Women's World Championship after beating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in April (called SmackDown Women's Championship at the time). Ripley and Morgan were bitter rivals before Morgan's injury, but at one point they were a dangerous tag team.

In March 2022, Morgan would begin teaming up with Ripley after losing a chance to win the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. The duo would take part in a fatal four-way tag team match for the Women's Tag Team Championship but fell short of winning the title as Naomi and Sasha Banks won the match. Morgan and Ripley then lost to Naomi and Banks in a match on WWE Raw, leading to Ripley attacking Morgan, which ended their partnership.

In January 2023, Morgan and Ripley would cross paths as they took part in the women's Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble. Both were the first two to enter the match and were the final two after the other 28 participants were eliminated. When it was all said and done, Ripley eliminated Morgan to win the match and earn a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

In a 2022 interview with TV Insider, Ripley talked about how she and Morgan became a team. "It was sort of thrown together like my tag team with Nikki ASH," Ripley said. "But I'm very thankful it was because I get along with Liv. Not that I didn't with Nikki—until she backstabbed me [on TV]. I really don't let a lot of people in. Liv's different. I've known Liv for five years now. She is such a bubbly personality. She is an Energizer Bunny and is always making me smile. I'm having fun during this time."

Ripley went on to talk about the bond she has with Morgan. "We normally have a good laugh," she said. "She is really funny. We just do dumb stuff together. From taking a photo and seeing how she looks like a little demon to laughing for 30 minutes—I'm not lying, in tears, on the ground, laughing from just one photo. We just talk about anything. Then she is also a horror movie buff, and so am I. We bond over that. She loves candles and makes candles. I love that. I don't know as much about crystals and candles, but I do like them. We are similar in a lot of different ways."