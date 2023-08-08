WWE's Sonya Deville Suffers Serious Injury Admist Tag Team Title Run With Chelsea Green

Sonya Deville will likely be out of action for a while. According to TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar suffered a serious knee injury that will require surgery. The outlet was told that Deville tore her ACL during her tag team championship match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair on July 28 in New Orleans on WWE SmackDown. She is scheduled to have the procedure on Tuesday, and there is no timetable for her return to the ring.

Deville and her tag team partner Chelsea Green won the Women's Tag Team Championship on July 17 after beating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on WWE Raw. It's the first championship in Deville's WWE career, and she recently went to social media to talk about her injury.

"As all of you probably already know and heard, I've torn my left ACL last week on 'SmackDown' in my match against Bianca and Charlotte," Deville said, per Wrestling Inc. "Obviously, I will be out for an extended period of time due to the fact that I have to get surgery tomorrow. Obviously, it's super bitter to say that it's come to an end due to an injury, especially it being my first injury in wrestling or sports in general," she said. "It's super disappointing and it couldn't have come at a worse time."

Deville continued: "My life has been a journey of trials and tribulations, just how so many others have been. We all go through ups and downs. But something that's always been part of my character and who I am is, I love being tested, I love testing my willpower and strength, and my mental and physical durabilities."

Deville, 29, made her WWE debut in 2015 when she competed in the reality series Tough Enough. She first joined NXT and competed for the NXT Women's Championship during her two years with the organization. In 2017, Deville made her main roster debut with Mandy Rose, and the duo was called Fire and Desire. Deville and Rose would be teammates for nearly three years before facing each other at SummerSlam in 2020.

For the next couple of years, Deville would have multiple on-screen roles until March of this year when she teammate up with Green who returned to WWE in January after competing in Impact Wrestling.