MJF 'Starts More Dating Rumors' With Liv Morgan at 'Iron Claw' Premiere

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star and WWE Superstar continue to fuel dating rumors. MJF and Liv Morgan met up at The Iron Claw premiere on Monday and were seen talking to AEW star C.J. Perry. During the "interview," Perry said they looked great, and Morgan replied that she was there to support MJF. But MJF took things to another level with his response.

"I'm just here to start more dating rumors," MJF said. This stems from a fake report that claimed that Morgan is not competing because she is pregnant with MJF's baby. The funny thing about the report is Morgan liked the post when it was shared on social media.

When it comes to Morgan's love life, it's been reported she's been dating professional wrestler Bo Dallas, but that hasn't been confirmed. Back in 2021, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that Morgan and Dallas owned a farm together and they were living together. Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair said on his podcast that the two are a couple but didn't add much after that.

LIV LIKING THIS HAS ME CRACKING UP 😭 pic.twitter.com/e2NMnK4YpJ — melissa (fan account) (@ZELIVNA) June 12, 2023

Earlier this year, Morgan appeared on the Out of Character podcast and talked about the possibility of having children in the future. "I never thought that for myself, she said, per Ringside News. "Honestly it's really weird what changed it, and I don't know why this was the moment. We did mixed live events this past weekend and I got to see Roux. For some reason, just seeing her eight months later and how much she's grown, and seeing Becky [Lynch] be a mom, knowing she left at the height of her career, then had this baby and is still going on so strong, succeeding in other things as well. I don't know. Just seeing Roux in that moment, I had a little bit of baby fever."

MJF was at The Iron Claw premiere because he stars in the movie as Lance Von Erich. The film takes a look at the Von Erich family and features Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Maura Tierney, with Holt McCallany and Lily James. The film is directed and written by Sean Durkin, and the flim is set to hit theatres on Dec. 22.