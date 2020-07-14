WWE Legend Sunny's Messy Legal History

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, whose real name is Tammy Lynn Sytch, was arrested on Monday. According to jail records, she faces multiple charges, including operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension, eluding a police officer, and contempt/violating of a domestic violence restraining order. She has no bond after this arrest, the latest in a string of incidents dating back to 2012. When wrestling fans saw this news, they reacted with frustration due to this being the latest in a long line of arrests. Sunny has faced several legal problems in the past decade, including a stretch where she was arrested five times in a four-week span. Many of these arrests also stemmed from alcohol consumption. Here is a brief rundown of her messy legal history.

2012 (Photo: WWE) Sunny made several headlines during the year 2012 after getting arrested five times in one month. The latter two incidents occurred in the span of two days. Officers arrested Sunny in Branford, Connecticut after she passed out in her ex-boyfriend's home, violating a protective order. She exited jail the following day and officers arrested her again hours later on charges of 3rd-degree burglary and three counts of violating a protective order. prevnext

2013 (Photo: Moses Robinson, Getty) Sunny spent 114 days in jail after being arrested a sixth time in 2013. She violated a court order after going to her ex-boyfriend's home in Branford once again. NBC Connecticut reported that she was held on a $100,000 bond after the latest arrest. Sunny's lawyer said after her release that all of the charges "have been dealt with." prevnext

2015 (Photo: WWE) Sunny ran afoul of authorities three times during May and June 2015. This includes an arrest at a Walmart. According to PWInsider, Sunny allegedly entered the parking lot of the store, hitting the curb and drawing the police's attention. Officers puller her over and had her undergo a field sobriety test. Sunny failed, and her blood-alcohol level was 0.253. Officers charged her with DUI, careless driving and driving with a suspended license. prevnext

2016 (Photo: WWE) In September 2016, Sunny was rushed to the hospital in Pennsylvania. Doctors discovered alcohol in her system, a violation of her parole from the three arrests in 2015. Officers arrested her once again, and she remained in jail until her release in February 2017. She also faced fines of $1,496.45. prevnext

2018 (Photo: WWE) Sunny was arrested three times at the beginning of 2018, once in January, once in February and again in March. She did not appear at multiple court dates and became a "fugitive of justice." Police eventually took her into custody in New Jersey in March. Sunny ultimately spent eight months in the Carbon County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania. prevnext

2019 (Photo: WWE) In February 2019, police officers in New Jersey stopped Sunny after she drove the wrong way down a one-way street. According to TMZ, she also ran a stop sign. When the police pulled her over, they saw an alcohol container and believed that she was intoxicated. They arrested her on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and later realized that she had two outstanding warrants. She later spent one year in jail. prevnext