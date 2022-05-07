WWE's Sunny Arrested for DUI Manslaughter, Massive Prison Sentence Possible

✖

Tammy Lynn Sytch, best known as the original WWE Diva Sunny, has been arrested in connection to the March 25 accident that left another driver dead in Florida. Sytch was taken into custody in Daytona Beach on Saturday, with processing occurring at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

The WWE Hall of Famer is facing nine charges, including DUI manslaughter which could see Sytch locked in prison for decades due to its status as a felony in Florida. Sytch also faces charges of driving with a suspended license, and seven counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property. PWInsider says that Sytch could see 30 years in prison forr the worst charges, with four years as a minimum along with $10,000 in fines. Her bond for the manslaughter charge is already listed as $200,000.

Police had reportedly waited for toxicology results to return before moving on for the WWE alum's arrest. Authorities received a warrant for a blood sample when the former pro wrestling star was hospitalized after the accident.

According to WFTV 9, Sytch had a blood-alcohol level over three times the legal limit while driving. The accident that led to the death of Julian Lasseter occurred as two vehicles were stopped at a red light. Sytch was driving up to the vehicles and failed to stop, colliding directly in the back of one of the cars and forcing it into the back of the other vehicle.

F4W adds that Sytch was bailed out of jail after the arrest, with a bail bondsman service posting the bond for $227,500. She also faces a lawsuit from Lasseter's estate along with her boyfriend James Pente.

With her current trouble, Sytch continues a trend in life of finding trouble with the law. The former WWE personality has been arrested for driving under the influence six times prior to her recent tragic arrest. 2012 saw Sunny arrested five times in a month due to a string of incidents that included violating a protective order with her ex-boyfriend, following it with another arrest hours later for 3rd-degree burglary.