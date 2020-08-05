WWE Legend Marty Jannetty's Perceived Murder Confession Spurs Police Investigation

✖

WWE legend Marty Jannetty may have admitted to murdering someone when he was only 13 in a troubling Facebook post, which has recently been deleted. And now it looks like the police are getting involved. According to the TMZ, the Columbus Police Department in Georgia said they will look into what Jannetty said on Facebook.

"The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post," a spokesperson from the CPD told TMZ. However, the TMZ noted Jannetty's claim is not the department's highest priority, saying "several current active homicide investigations underway and they will have to remain the priority." Janetty, who is 60, said he made a man "disappear" when he was 13-years old, meaning the incident happened in 1973.

"I was 13, working at Victory lanes bowling alley buying weed from a f— that worked there..and he put his hands on me..he dragged me around to the back of the building..you already know what he was gonna try to do," Jannetty wrote in the Facebook post. "That was the very first time I made a man disappear..they never found him..they should looked in the Chattahoochie River..but Winnie I likes you so damn much, probably my favorite..but I promised myself way back then, nobody would ever hurt me again..that includes you...I loved you, but you hurt me with your f—in Jamaican jealousy..you can go your own way, I don't need you."

Sporting News mentioned Georgia record doesn't indicate any missing persons in Jannetty's timeframe. Also, Jannetty has known to post some questionable things on Facebook. Last year, he opened up about his issues with drugs and alcohol.

"Y'all know I play on here a lot, but 'bout to be real, real right now..I've been partying WAY too much lately, possibly every day since WrestleMania however long ago that was, 30-40 days, I don't even know...but I NEED to stop," Jannetty wrote. "But it's just hard." Jannetty is known for being one half of the tag team The Rockers with Shawn Michaels. When the team went their separate ways in 1992, Michaels went on to be a major star while Jannetty had a solid career, winning the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championship with the 1-2-3 Kid.