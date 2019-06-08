WWE Legend Marty Jannetty Sparks Concern After Revealing Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Sex Addiction

Beloved WWE alumnus Marty Jannetty is worrying friends and fans after opening up about his drug, alcohol and sex addictions.

Jannetty, best known as part of the tag team The Rockers with Shawn Michaels, posted a Facebook status entitled “A CRY FOR HELP, SORTA…” on Wednesday. In the note, he revealed that he has been on a bender since WrestleMania 35, which was held on April 7. He attributed his substance abuse issues to boredom, as he has issues with his current life situation, especially as it compares to his wrestling heyday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Y’all know I play on here a lot, but ’bout to be real, real right now..I’ve been partying WAY too much lately, possibly every day since WrestleMania however long ago that was, 30-40 days, I don’t even know..but I NEED to stop,” Jannetty wrote. “But it’s just hard. My personality doesn’t allow me to be bored..and for me, going from 350 days a year on the road, over a 100 beautiful ladies per year for many many years, to living in backwoods Alabama right now and only doing shows on weekends, what the hell else am I gonna do during the week? Drink, smoke a lil plant and possibly throw a lil powder up, then have sex with all the neighbor gurrls.”

While that sounds like wrestling and public appearances have been able to pull Jannetty out of this rut, he went on to reveal his addictions have now started to interfere with his career.

“But it’s got to stop!!! I’m not working out right, not tanning right, not studying film, hell I ain’t doing s— but drinking, f—ing (sorry ’bout the language) and waiting for the weekends,” he wrote. “And now, I got 3 events this weekend, I’m embarrassed at my own damn self to go do these things in front of my people looking like a pale white fat pig..And I think I have a seminar to do..nothing means more to me these days than teaching my kids.

“But, I’ve partied so much lately that if I stop for a full day, I go into some weird withdrawal s—..my hands shake so bad I cant even sign autographs right..and therefore, just like what all I’m doing this weekend starting tomorrow (a baseball game, an all girls wrestling event, a seminar and a meet & greet for my great friend Denim Blevins’ show) I’m gonna have to drink my way through all that so I don’t go through withdrawals in front of my people.”

The 59-year-old wrestler, who has held WWE’s (then WWF’s) Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships, admits he needs help, but said he does not want to check into any sort of rehab. He cited two previous experiences when he tried to undergo treatment. One stint ended with a physical altercation with a councilor and a sex addiction rehab stint ended with him entering into a sexual relationship with his councilor.

He ended the note on a concerning bit about his health. He said his heart “hasn’t been beating right,” which he attributes to his current lifestyle.

“My heart is talking to me.. hasn’t been beating right for 2 days now,” he wrote. “Not to scare anyone, especially my family..but just further proof I’ve got to stop!!! Just told my heart, I will stop..just let me ween down so it not dangerous.”

Jannetty has since followed up that note with another status, indicating that he was forced to cancel a public appearance due to his sister being checked into an ICU.

WWE, which has recently been under fire for its treatment of its past and current talent, has not commented on Jannetty’s condition.

Photo Credit: WWE