WWE Alum Marty Jannetty Admits to Making a Man 'Disappear' in Troubling Post

Marty Jannetty has everyone concerned after a recent Facebook post. The former WWE Superstar, who is known for one half of The Rockers along with Shawn Michaels, admitted to making a man "disappear" in Georgia in 1973. The Facebook post has been deleted but has made its way on Twitter.

"I was 13, working at Victory lanes bowling alley buying weed from a f— that worked there..and he put his hands on me..he dragged me around to the back of the building..you already know what he was gonna try to do," Jannetty wrote in the post. "That was the very first time I made a man disappear..they never found him..they should looked in the Chattahoochie River..but Winnie I likes you so damn much, probably my favorite..but I promised myself way back then, nobody would ever hurt me again..that includes you...I loved you, but you hurt me with your f—in Jamaican jealousy..you can go your own way, I don't need you."

According to Sporting News, Georgia records don't indicate any missing persons in Jannetty's timeframe. Also, the fact that he was 13 when it happened caused some speculation. In new posts, Janetty doubled-down on the story and also admitted his significant other (Winnie) had a falling out. This is not the first time Jannetty has made surprising revelations on social media. In June 2019, Jannetty opened up about his issues with drugs and alcohol.

"Y'all know I play on here a lot, but 'bout to be real, real right now..I've been partying WAY too much lately, possibly every day since WrestleMania however long ago that was, 30-40 days, I don't even know...but I NEED to stop," Jannetty wrote. "But it's just hard. My personality doesn't allow me to be bored..and for me, going from 350 days a year on the road, over a 100 beautiful ladies per year for many many years, to living in backwoods Alabama right now and only doing shows on weekends, what the hell else am I gonna do during the week?"

Jannetty, 60, had three different stints in WWE. The first time was from 1988-1994 with Michaels. He also won the Intercontinental Championship the Tag team Championship with the 1-2-3 Kid. Jannetty returned to WWE in 1995 but left the company in 1996. He then made appearances in WWE from 2005-2009, and his last match was against The Miz in October 2009. Jannetty also competed in WCW and ECW during his career.