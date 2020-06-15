WWE: Edge Reportedly Suffers Torn Triceps in Match With Randy Orton at 'Backlash'

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Edge could be out of action for a long time. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Edge, who is also known as Adam Copeland, tore his triceps during his match with Randy Orton at the pay-per-view event Backlash. WWE or Edge have yet to announce the news, but if the report is true, he could be out 4-8 months. The match aired on Sunday on the WWE Network but was taped one week prior at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Fightful was the first to report Edge's injury.

This was the first "wrestling" match for Edge since returning to the company in January. At the time, Edge shocked the entire WWE universe when he competed in the Royal Rumble match. It was the first time Edge has competed since retiring in 2011 due to a neck injury. Edge did not win the Royal Rumble match but took on Orton at WrestleMania 36 in a Last Man Standing bout. The match on Sunday was titled at the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" and Orton was able to come out on top. It's not clear when Edge suffered his triceps injury.

Before the match, Edge talked to Adam Ocal of ESPN and said he's not a fan of calling his bout with Orton the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" because not everyone agrees on the best match of all-time. "I'll preface all of this with saying there's no such thing as the greatest match ever," he said. "You're not going to be able to say definitively, what is the greatest song of all time? What is the greatest painting of all time? What is the greatest movie of all time? What is the greatest band of all time? It's impossible because there's no general consensus."

At the same time, Edge understands why WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon has made the decision to promote the match that way. "Vince [McMahon] is a promoter, and he's promoting, but it's like hyperbole," Edge added. "I mean, to me [the greatest match is] not possible. So that takes that pressure out of my mind immediately." Edge, 46, is one of the most accomplished stars in WWE history. He's an 11-time world champion, a five-time winner of the Intercontinental Championship, a one-time winner of the United States Championship and he's won the Tag Team Championship 14 times.