WWE’s Edge Self-Quarantined for 2 Weeks Following WrestleMania Taping: ‘Back to Being a Dad’

Edge is now back with WWE. The former WWE champion returned to action in January at the Royal Rumble, but he competed in his first singles match since 2011 on Sunday, beating Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match. Despite the show airing on Sunday, Edge revealed on Instagram the match was filmed two weeks ago. He also said he is out of self-quarantine, and he thanked Orton for pushing him to the limit.

“So this was my Sunday,” Edge wrote on Instagram. “Actually it was filmed two weeks ago. So I’m officially out of self quarantine and back to being dad. After being Edge for WrestleMania 36. For the first time in a singles match in 9 years. Against, in my opinion, the most naturally talented person in the industry in @randyorton I will always be proud of what we accomplished with some strange circumstances. I have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of each other. And for that I’m strangely thankful. He pulled me to a 40 minute fight after being retired for 9 years. Wasn’t sure I had that in me. Now I know.”

Edge went on to thank the fans for their support during his journey, and he also thanked everyone for watching his documentary on the WWE Network. He wrote: “hopefully you watched WrestleMania and were able to get lost in it and try to forget about our current reality, even if only for a few hours. I’d also like to thank EVERYONE for the outpouring of positivity for the @wwe 24 documentary, The Second Mountain. Also, thank you to the ENTIRE team it took to support me and make all of this happen.”

There were rumors of Edge possibly returning last year, but he shut them down. But the documentary revealed he was on his way to returning, but he wanted the fans to be surprised. In fact, in order for him to train privately, WWE sent him his own ring, and he was able to train by himself, and he also trained with his wife, former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Edge, whose real name is Adam Copeland, is an 11-time world champion, and he is a 14-time tag-team champion. He’s also the only Superstar in WWE history to win the King of the Ring Tournament, the Money in the Bank ladder match and the Royal Rumble match.