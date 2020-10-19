WWE: Becky Lynch Attended Season Premiere of 'Friday Night SmackDown'

✖

Becky Lynch hasn't been seen on WWE TV since May when she announced that she was pregnant. However, she made a return to the company recently as she reportedly was at the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown this past Friday. Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT confirmed the news after Ringside News broke the story. Lynch was at SmackDown, which is being taped at the Amway Center in Orlando, to support her fiance, Seth Rollins, who was making his debut. Rollins was drafted to SmackDown in the WWE Draft last week.

Lynch announced she was pregnant after relinquishing her WWE Raw Women's Championship, which she held for over a year. Lynch awarded the title to Asuka, who won the Money in the Bank match one day earlier (the match was filmed in April). "You have beaten me when nobody else could," Lynch said to Asuka. "You have been the best wrestler in the world for a long time and this is why I'm so glad this is happening to you."

Lynch then said, "I can't fight anymore, but you can." She then told Asuka, "You go and be a warrior, because I'm going to go be a mother." There has been speculation that Lynch could be back for WrestleMania 37 at the end of March as the baby is due in December. However, nothing has been confirmed at this point as it's hard to predict Lynch's return once the baby arrives.

"Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both," Lynch said in an interview with ESPN a couple of weeks after her pregnancy announcement. And when talking about having a pro wrestling career with a baby, Lynch said: "This kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line."

Lynch is considered one of the four horsewomen of WWE's Women's Evolution with Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley. In her WWE career, Lynch has won the Raw Women's Championship once and the SmackDown Women's Championship three times.