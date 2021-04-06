WWE 2020-21 Hall of Fame: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

WrestleMania Week is here, and this means WWE legends are about to be honored. The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and 2021 induction ceremony will take place tonight at the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Fans can watch the event on Peacock's WWE Network starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Both ceremonies were taped last week as Nikki Bella and Brie Bella shared social media posts of them at the event. Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry Lawler revealed that he will be hosting the ceremonies. The 2020 class is being honored this year as the ceremony was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 class includes John "Bradshaw" Layfield, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, nWo – Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, William Shatner (Celebrity Wing) and Titus O’Neil (Warrior Award).

The 2021 class features Kane, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, The Great Khali, Molly Holly, William Shatner (Celebrity Wing) and Rich Hering (Warrior Award). Triple H recently appeared on the podcast Pardon My Take and discussed how the wrestlers are selected into the Hall of Fame, which includes a final say from Vince McMahon.

"There’s a lot of people who put suggestions on it from within the company,” Triple H said per Wrestling Inc. “You people across the board people are putting a lot of input into it. Then it gets narrowed down by different departments till we get to a base of more people than we need. And then Vince makes the final call on where it’s supposed to be."

"Vince looks at Hall of Fame as a moment of entertainment as well," Triple H continued. "It’s not just about who’s going in at that moment; it’s part of a show. In years past you’d get to go on the stage and relive your career one more time. You want to make that a show across the board, not just a stodgy show when you’re an hour and forty five in and you regret watching. He wants it to have ups and downs and to be entertainment.” The Hall of Fame ceremony is a few days before WrestleMania 37, which can be seen only on Peacock on April 10 and April 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

