WWE Gives Update on 2021 Hall of Fame, Announces First Inductee

There will be a WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this year. On Wednesday, WWE announced the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will stream Tuesday, April 6, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else. Additionally, WWE announced Molly Holly will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

The ceremony will feature two Hall of Fame classes as the 2020 class will also be inducted. That class is comprised of Batista, The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger. As WrestleMania 37 gets closer, more 2021 inductees will be announced. Holly (real name Nora Greenwald) found out she was going inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame while appearing on The Bump Wednesday morning. During the show, Hurricane Shane Helms broke the news to Holly.

BREAKING NEWS: The first inductee in the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be #MollyHolly! In a beautiful, emotional moment on #WWETheBump, @ShaneHelmsCom delivered the #WWEHOF announcement to the former WWE Women's Champion. pic.twitter.com/5yGzz7BBG4 — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2021

"It is my esteemed honor and privilege to announce that the first inductee into the WWE 2021 Hall of Fame is you, Mighty Molly," Helms said to the 43-year-old pro wrestling legend. When Holly heard the news, she was shocked, saying "That is awesome! Thank you. Thank you so much, this is incredible." Holly and Helms are then seen crying.

“You deserve it. Everybody knows you deserve it, and when this news breaks everyone is just going to be super happy for you," Helms said. Holly made her pro wrestling debut in 1997 and first appeared on TV for WCW in 1999 alongside fellow Hall of Famers “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Alundra Blayze as part of Team Madness. She then joined WWE in 2000 and began a storyline with her cousins - Hardcore Holly and Crash Holly - and The Dudleys. Holly then began a romance with Spike Dudley but then joined forces with Helms, leading to her winning the Harcore Championship at WrestleMania X8 in 2001.

Holly's career took off when she defeated Trish Stratus to win the WWE Women's Championship for the first time in 2002. She would win the title again before leaving WWE in 2005. Holly would then make appearances on the independent circuit but returned to WWE in 2018 for the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match. She also competed in the same match in 2020.