Wednesday afternoon, news surfaced that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had lifted stadium restrictions. Teams such as the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars can now legally host games with the stands packed to full capacity. DeSantis had previously explained that Florida will host Super Bowl LV in February and that he hoped to have the stands at full capacity. Lifting the restrictions could potentially set the stage for this scenario.

With the news of the lifted restrictions, fans around the country responded strongly. Many criticized DeSantis, the state of Florida and President Donald Trump. They expressed the opinion that lives are "less important" than money. Others, however, disagreed. Many fans also supported the move to lift restrictions while talking about getting the country "back to normal." The arguments continued throughout the day on social media.