Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Reportedly Lifts Stadium Restrictions, and Fans Are Going Off
Wednesday afternoon, news surfaced that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had lifted stadium restrictions. Teams such as the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars can now legally host games with the stands packed to full capacity. DeSantis had previously explained that Florida will host Super Bowl LV in February and that he hoped to have the stands at full capacity. Lifting the restrictions could potentially set the stage for this scenario.
With the news of the lifted restrictions, fans around the country responded strongly. Many criticized DeSantis, the state of Florida and President Donald Trump. They expressed the opinion that lives are "less important" than money. Others, however, disagreed. Many fans also supported the move to lift restrictions while talking about getting the country "back to normal." The arguments continued throughout the day on social media.
My 42 year old uncle caught COVID-19 in early April and was on a ventilator for three months.— Ryan (@pladinosaur) October 7, 2020
It's so ironic that the pro-choice crowd doesn't want people to have a choice on attending events.— #IndyCar #WhoDat ⚜️ (@hoopsvista) October 7, 2020
You don’t have to go to the game big dog— Danny Rodriguez (@Drod7298) October 7, 2020
It's not about private safety it's about public safety. You don't have the freedom to smoke in public places for the same reasons. Others shouldn't be given the "freedom" to put others health and safety at risk because they are naive or selfish.— Josh Miller (@J0shMiller) October 7, 2020
Florida is wide open. Masks etc. are not required— Mike Kafka (@mjkpacker4) October 7, 2020
We couldn’t get 65k fans in the stadium pre-covid 😂— Darren (@Mr_DSPN) October 7, 2020
So, I guess this means they will try to jam fans into Raymond James over in Tampa for the Super Bowl? Oy vey.— Millard Fillmore (@MillardFillmor1) October 7, 2020
October 7, 2020
“Their current plan of 13,000 fans” because that’s all the tickets they can give away— Pete G (@PeterHGaunt) October 7, 2020
DeSantis is a danger to Floridians— PDX_James (@JamesHuntley27) October 7, 2020
Allen Hurns is not playing this year. *******— LKM (@leannemedina16) October 7, 2020
Stay home.— smcbride360 (@smcbride360) October 7, 2020
I love football but I love my health more. I won’t be attending any games until a proven vaccine is available— Mac (@Macdaddy35Mac) October 7, 2020
I’ve been a Dolphins fan for dang near 30 miserable years.
For the love of all that is holy and unholy do not risk your life to watch the gosh darn dolphins live. Cheese and rice - watch it on tv or do something productive like convincing yourself that titles don’t matter.— Lionel Hutz (@joshuaelaws) October 7, 2020
I have it the players have it why can't the fans share the experience pic.twitter.com/omMHGCBKW8— Jimmy Herro Buckets (@DanG239) October 7, 2020
The Dolphins almost went full Florida on us pic.twitter.com/dsdxznhX52— Ashton Jeanlewis (@fb_playbook) October 7, 2020