Why Bridget Moynahan Is Now Being Dragged Into Tom Brady's Divorce Drama

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are going through marital issues, and now Bridget Moynahan has been dragged into the situation. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Bündchen, went to social media to share a message about relationships needed. Some outlets took that as her weighing in on Brady's relationship with his wife.

"Not everything is meant to be mended," the quote, originally shared by family and marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon, read, per Fox News. "Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation."

Moynahan shares a son with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. The two dated from 2004 to 2006, and Moynahan gave birth to their son Jack on Aug. 22, 2007. In 2015, Moynahan married businessman Andrew Frankel in the Hamptons. In 2020, Brady appeared on The Howard Stern Show and talked about having a son with the Blue Bloods star while he was dating Bündchen.

"It was an interesting time because we found out after that my ex-girlfriend was pregnant with my oldest son," Brady said, per US Weekly. "We were forced into this very important thing in our lives at a new part of our relationship. In a lot of ways, I found out a lot about Gisele through this experience, and she found out a lot about me dealing with a situation that was not a very easy one. … It was hard for my wife and for my son's mom because she didn't envision that either."

When Brady announced his retirement earlier this year, Moynahan went to Instagram to show her support for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. "So proud of [Tom Brady]," she said. "Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps."

Brady and Bündchen got married in 2009 and share two kids —Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. The two reportedly began having issues in September when they got into a big fight. Brady and Bündchen are living separately and have reportedly hired divorce attorneys. It's been reported that the issues began when Brady decided to return to the NFL after retiring in February.