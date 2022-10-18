Tom Brady Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors

Tom Brady is missing some valuable jewelry. Page Six recently obtained photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback not wearing his wedding ring while boarding the bus to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday. This comes as reports have come out about Brady reportedly on the brink of divorcing his wife Gisele Bündchen. According to Us Weekly, Brady and Bündchen have been seen without their wedding rings while spotted out at different places.

It was previously reported that the couple has hired divorce lawyers. "Gisele was the first to hire [an attorney] and Tom responded," a source told Us Weekly. "They have still been at odds with each other. … They are still living apart." Bündchen has not attended any of Brady's games this year, and the two are currently living apart. The reason for the rift in the marriage is not clear, but multiple reports indicated that Bündchen is not happy with Brady returning to the NFL after retiring in February.

Tom Brady is pictured WITHOUT his wedding ring as he leaves hotel https://t.co/9SF5EL9upY — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 18, 2022

Bündchen recently spoke to Elle about Brady playing football this year. "Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," she said. "But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

As Brady is dealing with marital issues, the 45-year-old quarterback is also facing challenges with the Buccaneers. On Sunday, the team lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers to fall to 3-3 on the year. The Buccaneers are only one loss away from reaching their loss total from last year but are tied with the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South.

Brady is playing in his 23rd season in the NFL. He spent the first 20 years with the New England Patriots before signing with the Buccaneers in 2020. He led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title in his first season with the team. In 2021, Brady helped the Buccaneers win the division and reach the divisional round of the playoffs. In his career, Brady has played in 10 Super Bowls and won seven Super Bowl championships.