Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Reacts to His Retirement

Tom Brady will not wear an NFL uniform next season as he officially retired from the league. There were many notable figures to pay tribute to the legendary NFL quarterback, including Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan. The Blue Bloods star went to Instagram to send a message to Brady who share a son together.

“So proud of [Tom Brady],” Moynahan wrote who also posted a photo of Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform. “Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps.” Moynahan, 50, and Brady, 44, began dating in 2004 and ended the relationship in 2006. In February 2007, Moynahan announced she is three months pregnant, and Brady is the father. Their son, Jack, was born in August of that year. Both Moynahan and Brady have moved on as Moynahan married business Andrew Frankel in 2015 and Brady married supermodel Gisele Bundchen in 2009.

“It was an interesting time because we found out … my ex-girlfriend was pregnant with my oldest son,” Brady said in an interview with Howard Stern with 2020, per Showbiz CheatSheet. “We were forced into this very important thing in our lives at a new part of our relationship,” the signal-caller said. “In a lot of ways, I found out a lot about Gisele through this experience, and she found out a lot about me dealing with a situation that was not a very easy one … It was hard for my wife and for my son’s mom because she didn’t envision that either.”

When Brady was dating Moynahan, he was in the early stages of his career and already won multiple Super Bowls. As Brady’s career would progress, he would continue to win additional Super Bowls, Super Bowl MVPs and NFL MVPs to be considered the greatest player in NFL history. Brady leaves the game with seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs and three MVPs along with being the NFL’s all-time passing yards and touchdowns leader.

“My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. When you’re in it every day, you really don’t think about any kind of ending,” Brady said in his retirement announcement. “As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coach I was privileged to play with and against the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT.”