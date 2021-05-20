Who Is Jake Paul Fighting Next?

✖

Jake Paul is one of the top names in boxing right now as he recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime. The network and Paul are currently working on plans for his next fight, and there could be a few viable options for his next opponent. But who is the best option for the 24-year-old YouTube star?

There has been a ton of speculation when it comes to who will Paul fight next. Some of the names that have been thrown around are Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, Chuck Liddell, rapper The Game and even Mike Tyson, as mentioned by Cleveland.com. It's ever likely none of those names are realistic options, especially Tyson who is one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time. Fight Lounge, a YouTube channel that focuses on YouTube boxing and MMA, believes that Paul's next opponent could be MMA legend Vitor Belfort. That would be an interesting matchup since Belfort has been training as a boxer since his last UFC fight in 2018. Belfort even called out Paul in December.

Paul has a 3-0 record in his boxing career but has not faced an opponent that has boxing experience. And while his camp is still in talks to confirm the next opponent, Paul said he would work with UFC in a possible crossover event. UFC President Dana White is not a big fan of Paul boxing UFC stars.

“Why don’t you go fight a f—ing boxer?” White asked Yahoo Sports. “What the f— do these guys keep talking to UFC guys for? I’m gonna have to slap them with another f— legal letter, these f—ing idiots. Go talk to f—ing boxers. What are you doing?” The match fans would love to see is Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather after what happened earlier this month. Mayweather is getting ready to face Paul's brother, Logan Paul next month. And when the two got together in Miami to promote the fight, Jake Paul got into Mayweather's face and stole his hat, which led to a brawl.

"Dawg, when you have a guy with the resources and the wealth that Floyd Mayweather has and the connection and the network and he's saying s‚—, 'I'mma kill that motherf—r' — kill?! Death?! You're gonna kill my brother over a f—ing hat?! Yo, we take that s— seriously man!" Logan Paul said, to TMZ when talking about hiring a security team in response to the altercation. Jake Paul's last fight was in April when he took down Ben Askren in Atlanta.