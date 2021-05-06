Watch: Floyd Mayweather Gets Into Physical Altercation With Jake Paul

✖

Floyd Mayweather is ready to take on both Paul brothers. On Thursday, the boxing legend got into a physical altercation with Jake Paul. This occurred when Paul stole Mayweather's hat when the two were verbally attacking each other. Once Mayweather's hat was stolen, he went after Paul and didn't stop.

Once a group of people were able to break up the two, Mayweather was then seen yelling at Paul, saying that he will kill him. This happened in Miami Gardens where Mayweather and Logan Paul had their first faceoff before their exhibition fight on June 6. While on stage, Mayweather said he could beat both Paul brothers in the same night. Jake Paul got into Mayweather's face and stole his hat shortly after Mayweather's comments.

One thing to note about this is Jake Paul went to TikTok before the alteration and revealed that he was planning to steal Mayweather's hat as a prank. It looks like the prank was successful, but it might not be the smartest move for Paul, who is coming off a victory over Ben Askren in a boxing match last month.

went as planned pic.twitter.com/bw8WGwUkd5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

"If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f—er in half. "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question," Logan Paul said in an interview last year. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!" The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—kin' matter to me. "I'm 8 inches taller, I'm 40 pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm 2 times as hungry and 10 times as smart. "I'm used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is. I grew up with Jake!" Mayweather vs. Logan Paul will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and will air on Showtime pay-per-view and Fanmio.