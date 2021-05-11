Logan Paul Hires Security Team After Brawl Between Brother Jake and Floyd Mayweather

✖

Logan Paul is not taking any chances with Floyd Mayweather. The 26-year-old YouTube star told TMZ that he has hired a 24/7 security team after Mayweather's brawl with his brother Jake Paul last week. During the altercation, Mayweather yelled out "I will kill you," which led to Logan Paul hire a team that's watching them "at all times."

"Dawg, when you have a guy with the resources and the wealth that Floyd Mayweather has and the connection and the network and he's saying s‚—, 'I'mma kill that motherf—r' — kill?! Death?! You're gonna kill my brother over a f—ing hat?! Yo, we take that s— seriously man!" Paul said, who also mentioned he has bodyguards with or around them "everywhere at all times."

The altercation began when Jake Paul stole Mayweather's hat as they were talking about getting together for a boxing match. This happened in Miami as Mayweather and Logan Paul were promoting their exhibition boxing match that will take place next month. And despite Mayweather being the heavy favorite. Paul thinks he knows what it takes to beat him.

"If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f—er in half. "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question," Paul told TMZ last year. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!" The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—kin' matter to me."

Paul continued: "I'm 8 inches taller, I'm 40 pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm 2 times as hungry and 10 times as smart. I'm used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is. I grew up with Jake!" Paul will be competing in the second boxing match of his career. He told TMZ that there's a chance he could make $20 million for the fight in June, which will air on Showtime pay-per-view and Fanmio.