Jake Paul Signs Multi-Fight Deal With Showtime

Jake Paul has found a new boxing home. The 24-year-old YouTube star has landed a deal with Showtime Sports and is in advance talks about his next opponent. ESPN reported that Paul's deal with Showtime is for more than one fight. Showtime confirmed ESPN's report but would not comment on the length of the deal or any specifics as it remains in talks with Paul's team. Paul seemingly confirmed the news on his Twitter account.

In the early stages of his boxing career, Paul has become one of the more polarizing figures in the sport. He has a 3-0 record, and his last bout was in April against UFC veteran Ben Askern. Paul won the match via TKO in the first round, which was his third consecutive stoppage victory. He made his debut in January 2020, taking on fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. In November, Paul knocked out NBA veteran Nate Robinson.

"Jake is proud of the events he participated in with Triller and appreciates the opportunities they afforded him," Paul's adviser Nakisa Bidarian told ESPN. "Jake is excited to continue his boxing career with Showtime Boxing. Fight announcement coming soon." Ryan Kavanaugh, the CEO of Triller parent company Proxima Media, told ESPN the promotion was moving on without Paul.

"We love Jake," Kavanaugh said. "I wish Jake the absolute best. We had our two fights with him. ... I think for us, we've gone the distance with him that we can go. We won't be doing any more Jake fights." While Paul is undefeated in his boxing career, experts and fans question his ability since he has yet to compete against someone with experience. While appearing on Chael Sonnen's You're Welcome podcast, Paul said he would love to work with the UFC on future boxing projects. However, UFC president Dana White is not having it.

“Why don’t you go fight a f—ing boxer?” White asked Yahoo Sports. “What the f— do these guys keep talking to UFC guys for? I’m gonna have to slap them with another f— legal letter, these f—ing idiots. Go talk to f—ing boxers. What are you doing?” The news comes shortly after Paul got into an altercation with Floyd Mayweather who is facing his brother, Logan Paul in a fight next month. Jake Paul stole Mayweather's hat, which then led to an all-out brawl.