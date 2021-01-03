White House's Fast-Food Feast for Clemson Resurfaces, Inspires New Wave of Jokes
Following the national championship game between the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide in 2019, Donald Trump hosted a White House meal to celebrate the victory. He did so amid a government shutdown and used fast food to feed Trevor Lawrence and the other Clemson players. Following a loss to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, Clemson is no longer eligible to compete in the national championship. Still, the photo of the team's previous foray to the White House resurfaced on Friday.
A Twitter account called No Context College Football posted a photo that showed Lawrence in a suit and holding a cardboard box from McDonald's. The account didn't provide a description, but football fans immediately knew that it was from the infamous celebratory meal. They immediately responded with a wide variety of comments on social media, including several jokes. Some users also welcomed the opportunity to revisit the White House meal photos to find hidden details.
Trevor Lawrence’s last time winning a championship & he was fed Mickey Ds 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Oxk3ELWbuc— Jazmin Sullivan’s Ex (@BentleyDelorean) January 3, 2021
@ShannonSharpe 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eClUKCHbsP— The Real Douda (@SirTappington) January 3, 2021
Nah that's full on controversy.
I say Pizza Hut because no one out pizzas the Hut.— Swinging Door Frat Dad (@My_New_Username) January 3, 2021
WH Butler: I guess... we can put the Sweet N'Sour Sauce in... the Lincoln china. pic.twitter.com/sICyzQ0oAt— Daily Black Anime (Currently: Follow for follow) (@DLYBLKANIME) January 3, 2021
I wouldn't mind a Big Mac at a fancy location tbh— Ursa Doom 🇸🇪 (@Ursa_Doom) January 3, 2021
I'd be so disappointed after being invited to the White House where world class cooks prepare meals for the world's most important people, just to be served a cold big Mac and soft fries on a silver platter.— Angry Little Ghost (@PizzaGaurdian) January 3, 2021
Mann!!! I was like bro Mickey ds be getting hella cold so fast on the way home! Ain’t no way all that food was just as fresh when it got there straight up lol— SiR Billyyy💭 (@SiRbiLLy26) January 3, 2021
that's the butler, bro— Rebecca Tsai (蔡頤臻) (@Rebecca_Tsai_TW) January 3, 2021
Right? When in the history of fast food and cardboard burger boxes has anyone ever used a plate?— 1️⃣7️⃣ days 💛🐝 Strong Women scare weak men (@PeaceMessenger1) January 3, 2021
Best part, this is not photoshop— Brian Brown (@IowaBusiness) January 2, 2021
i think he’d rather lose championship this year than have to eat a big mac in a suit again lmfao— kay (@kayslutz) January 3, 2021
Nothing like getting all fitted to get served McDonald’s— deer tracks basketball (@basketball_deer) January 3, 2021
Trevor got that I coulda been riding my 4 wheeler rn but noooo Coach Dabo said I had to come.— Rocky Hanma (@cooperriverkila) January 3, 2021
Hey, if Chicken Nuggies can fuel Usain Bolt to break world records and win olympic gold, then why not?— Sim Pot (@smallz_art) January 3, 2021