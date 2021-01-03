White House's Fast-Food Feast for Clemson Resurfaces, Inspires New Wave of Jokes

Following the national championship game between the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide in 2019, Donald Trump hosted a White House meal to celebrate the victory. He did so amid a government shutdown and used fast food to feed Trevor Lawrence and the other Clemson players. Following a loss to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, Clemson is no longer eligible to compete in the national championship. Still, the photo of the team's previous foray to the White House resurfaced on Friday.

A Twitter account called No Context College Football posted a photo that showed Lawrence in a suit and holding a cardboard box from McDonald's. The account didn't provide a description, but football fans immediately knew that it was from the infamous celebratory meal. They immediately responded with a wide variety of comments on social media, including several jokes. Some users also welcomed the opportunity to revisit the White House meal photos to find hidden details.