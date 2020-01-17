LSU Tigers Visit Donald Trump, White House and Fans Are Asking If They Were Served Fast Food

The LSU Tigers have been celebrating all week as the team defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff Championship on Monday night. And because they are the national champions, the team was in Washington D.C. on Friday and they visited the White House and President Donald Trump. On Twitter, LSU posted a photo that featured the entire team and Trump together at the White House and fans had their share of thoughts in the comments section.

The National Champions pic.twitter.com/eudio8GFH2 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 17, 2020

But one of the more interesting comments had to do with fast food. Last year, the Clemson Tigers visited the White House for their national championship win and because of the government shutdown at the time, the team was served burgers and fries from McDonald’s Burger King and Wendy’s. One fan on Twitter asked if the LSU Tigers brought their own food because they don’t need Arby’s. Another fan simply asked why type of food was served.

Hope the players and coaches brought their own bag lunches- they deserve better than cold Arby’s from #Impotus — Jim (@Jim_Mundo_Unico) January 17, 2020

what food was the team served tho? — S. (@BigSeante) January 17, 2020

More fans shared their thoughts about food at the White House. One Twitter user asked if they were served McDonald’s. Another asked if they got more than what you can get from a fast food place.

Y’all have McDonald’s? — Yash J. (@yashjoshi420) January 17, 2020

Hope the champs deserve more than a hamberder and a scoop of ice cream. — Michelle Mullica🤞⬅️1day I’d like justice (@meventing) January 17, 2020

Trump received his share of backlash for serving fast food to Clemson players last year. Then White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders explained on Twitter.

“The Democrats’ refusal to compromise on border security and reopen the government didn’t stop President Trump from hosting national champion [Clemson] tonight,” Sanders wrote. “He personally paid for the event to be catered by some of America’s great fast food joints.”

Because there is no government shutdown, it’s very unlikely LSU got McDonald’s or Burger King as their meal. But even if that was the case, they probably wouldn’t be worried about it because they were able to outlast a daunting schedule and come out it unscathed which led to them finishing the year undefeated. And the party will end on Saturday as they will have a parade back in Louisiana.