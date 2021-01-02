Twitter Roasts Dabo Swinney After Clemson Loses to 'No. 11' Ohio State

Friday night, the Clemson Tigers faced off with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl. Fans had circled this matchup due to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previously ranking Ohio State No. 11 heading into the College Football Playoffs. He reasoned that the team only played six games instead of a full schedule. He said that he would keep any team with fewer than nine games out of the top-10. Ohio State's football team responded and easily secured a 49-28 victory while quarterback Justin Fields created conversations about becoming the top option in the 2021 NFL Draft.

When Fields threw for six touchdowns, Twitter users responded with various memes, comments, and jokes. Former Ohio State players took shots at Swinney and said that he had made a massive mistake by firing up the football team with his "disrespectful rankings." Other football fans just criticized the head coach for his decision-making and asked where he would rank Ohio State after the beatdown.