Twitter Roasts Dabo Swinney After Clemson Loses to 'No. 11' Ohio State
Friday night, the Clemson Tigers faced off with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl. Fans had circled this matchup due to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previously ranking Ohio State No. 11 heading into the College Football Playoffs. He reasoned that the team only played six games instead of a full schedule. He said that he would keep any team with fewer than nine games out of the top-10. Ohio State's football team responded and easily secured a 49-28 victory while quarterback Justin Fields created conversations about becoming the top option in the 2021 NFL Draft.
When Fields threw for six touchdowns, Twitter users responded with various memes, comments, and jokes. Former Ohio State players took shots at Swinney and said that he had made a massive mistake by firing up the football team with his "disrespectful rankings." Other football fans just criticized the head coach for his decision-making and asked where he would rank Ohio State after the beatdown.
Ohio State fans looking at Dabo Swinney after Justin Field's 5th TD pic.twitter.com/R0vGNIvVdd— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 2, 2021
prevnext
Where did Dabo Swinney rank Ohio State again?— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) January 2, 2021
Maybe Dabo Swinney meant Ohio State would be playing on the 11th? @B1Gfootball @RIP_JEP— Michael Browning (@MGBrowning9) January 2, 2021
prevnext
Based on Dabo Swinney ranking @OhioStateFB at 11th, where should @ClemsonFB be ranked?— Rick Marín (@rcmarin963) January 2, 2021
Dabo Swinney really screwed the pooch on this one. Why double down and give them bulletin board material? This game was already personal for Ohio State. Big mistake to give them extra motivation, as if they needed it to begin with. https://t.co/CaemCeDsTR— RLJ (@leejrva) January 2, 2021
prevnext
#GoBuckeyes https://t.co/3fqu2cqHZs pic.twitter.com/WEK55fSMHh— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 2, 2021
How about them clemson fans😂😂 I bet dabo swinney wishes he never ranked Ohio state 11— Andrew Snyder (@theandrewsnyder) January 2, 2021
prevnext
Dabo Swinney’s new rankings are out:
1.) Alabama— Chex Rapman (@Chex__Rapman) January 2, 2021
2.) Clemson
3.) Ohio State #NCAAFootball #CollegeFootballPlayoff #DaboSwinney
I see now why Dabo was trying to hard not to play us— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 2, 2021
prevnext
Clemson players looking in the backfield like Ohio State was gonna sit on the lead.
Ryan Day is out for blood Dabo.— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) January 2, 2021
"I ranked Ohio State 11 because they're so good I gave them two number ones" --Dabo, in like 90 minutes— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 2, 2021
prevnext
Clearly, Dabo Swinney’s greatest coaching job was making Ohio State likable. A huge upset.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 2, 2021
Sure, Dabo was wrong to rank Ohio State #11, but he really screwed up putting Notre Dame #3.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 2, 2021
prev
preparing to hear Dabo postgame say Ohio State had an unfair advantage because it was fresher than Clemson due to “only having to play six games” pic.twitter.com/6hwgcGFdW3— Eric Seger (@EricSeger33) January 2, 2021