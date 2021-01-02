Trevor Lawrence: Reporter Accidentally Says Clemson QB 'Needs to Shave His 'Stache' on Hot Mic

✖

Zoom press conferences have become a regular part of life for football players and reporters in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the implementation of previously-unfamiliar technology has led to issues due to the learning curve, especially with some reporters forgetting to hit the mute button. One made this mistake on Friday night and said that Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence needed to shave his mustache while the "mic was hot."

The third-year QB virtually met with reporters following a 49-28 loss to Ohio State. During this conversation, a reporter made a comment about his facial hair and stopped Lawrence in his tracks. However, he responded by laughing and saying "thank you" instead of criticizing the reporter. Meanwhile, the moderator told the reporters to mute themselves when they aren't speaking.

"Poor Trevor needs to shave his 'stache." A reporter forgot to mute their mic in an awkward postgame exchange 😬 (via @chandlerdmack) pic.twitter.com/R5s1XXOs9a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 2, 2021

"You know she's already been fired for that," one person commented after watching the video. Others weighed in on the mistake and laughed about Lawrence's facial hair and the shaving opinions. Of course, some fans said that it wouldn't matter in the coming months due to Lawrence becoming an NFL starter and "making bank."

Prior to the now-infamous comment about his facial hair, Lawrence suffered only the second loss of his entire college career. He threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another. He also threw one interception and fumbled three times, losing one. Clemson's defense, on the other hand, failed to stop Justin Fields and the Ohio State offense that accounted for seven touchdowns.

Lawrence could return to Clemson for his senior season, but the expectation is that he will declare for the 2021 NFL Draft in the coming days. If so, many expect Jacksonville to select Lawrence with the first overall pick and make him the franchise's building block for the future. Although some fans have begun asking for the Jaguars to choose Fields after his six-touchdown performance.

If Lawrence does land with the Jaguars as expected, he will only hear an increase in the number of comments about various topics. Many fans will make comments about his long hair, his blond mustache and how he dresses before and after football games. These comments will just surface on social media instead of during Zoom press conferences.