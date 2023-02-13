Where Will Super Bowl 2024 Be Played?

Super Bowl 2023 is in the books as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. And now fans are wondering where is the location for the 2024 edition of the big game. Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the first Super Bowl that will be held in the Las Vegas area, and this comes after the Raiders moved the Las Vegas in 2020. The NFL announced that Allegiant Stadium will host the game in December 2021.

"Being named a Super Bowl host city is a defining moment in the history of Las Vegas," Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), said in a press release at the time. "An event of this magnitude combined with the energy of Las Vegas is going to be unmatched. Our entire city is committed to making Super Bowl LVIII the most electrifying sports spectacle ever. The NFL has been an incredible partner, and we look forward to working with their team, the Host Committee and our partners across our destination to showcase Las Vegas as 'The Greatest Arena on Earth'."

"From the moment Allegiant Stadium was approved, we knew it was only a matter of time until Las Vegas welcomed the Super Bowl. We couldn't be happier about today's announcement," Maury Gallagher, chairman of the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, added in the press release. "Las Vegas does everything bigger and brighter, and this committee is looking forward to creating a uniquely thrilling experience for fans, players and staff."

According to Front Office Sports, around 50 members of the Las Vegas Super Bowl Committee traveled to Phoenix to meet with NFL officials, media partners and Phoenix officials. And on Monday, the host committee of Super Bowl LVII had a handoff ceremony for the Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee for Super Bowl LVIII. And Las Vegas officials are hoping that a successful Super Bowl can lead to the city hosting more big sporting events.

"It's the tentpole event that all other events look at," committee executive director Sam Joffray told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "If you can host a Super Bowl, you can host a College Football [Playoff] championship game, a Final Four … the sports economy in Vegas in the long haul is going to be robust." Super Bowl LVIII will kick off on Feb. 11, 2024, and air on CBS.