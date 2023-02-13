Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs Rally Past Eagles to Win Second Title in Four Years

Super Bowl LVII is in the books, the Kansas City Chiefs are on top of the football world once again. After being down 24-14 in the first half, the Chiefs put together a second-half rally to take down the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. The Chiefs have now won three Super Bowls in its history, and it's the second title in four years. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished the game with 182 passing yards and three touchdowns, and tight end Travis Kelce caught six passes for 81 yards and one score.

This was a historic Super Bowl for the NFL as it marked the first time two Black quarterbacks started in the game. Mahomes of the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles were two of the best players in the NFL this past season and put on a show during the Super Bowl. What was impressive about Mahomes is he played at a high level with an injured right ankle.

"You won't know exactly how it is until you get to game day," he said before the Super Bowl, per ESPN. "I mean, I definitely move around better than I was moving last week or two weeks ago. So, it's just trying to continue to get the treatment and the rehab and get it as close to 100% and then rely on some adrenaline to let me do a little bit extra when I'm on the field."

The Chiefs finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and played in the third Super Bowl in four years. Mahomes has been a big reason for the team's success as they have played in the AFC Championship game every season since 2018. And along with leading the Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances, Mahomes has won the NFL MVP award twice, including this year.

The Eagles also had a strong season with a 14-3 regular season record. Some have argued that Hurts should have won the NFL MVP award for the work he put in this year. In 15 regular season games, Hurts threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 760 yards and 13 scores.

"I think my parents prepared me for all of this," Hurts said before the big game, per the Eagles' official website. "I think my parents, and everything I've been able to endure and go through, I call them formative experiences. I feel like good, bad, or indifferent, I feel like that shapes who you are. Everything you go through is an opportunity to learn from."