NFL Announces Host Site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

The NFL has its host site for Super Bowl LVIII. On Wednesday, the league announced that Allegiant Stadium, which is home to the Las Vegas Raiders, will host the upcoming Super Bowl on February 11, 2024. This is the first time in NFL history the championship game will be played in Las Vegas.

“The Raiders are thrilled the National Football League has selected Las Vegas to host Super Bowl (58) LVIII in February 2024,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “Hosting the 2022 Pro Bowl..The 2022 NFL draft.. And now the 2024 Super Bowl are just some of the ancillary benefits resulting from the public-private partnership we created with the state of Nevada to bring the Raiders to Las Vegas and build Allegiant Stadium. It’s only the beginning.. But for now.. Las Vegas.. The Super Bowl is coming to the sports and entertainment capital of the world!”

Originally, New Orleans was slated to host Super Bowl LVIII but opted to host the game in 2025, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill said it will cost the city between $55 million – $60 million to host the Super Bowl, which will air on CBS.

“The sense all along from that conversation was that we would be able to work this out,” Hill said. “They certainly had an alternative location in mind in the event that Las Vegas wasn’t able to do this and meet their qualifications. But I don’t think they ever seriously thought that that would happen.”

Allegiant Stadium opened in July 2020 after breaking ground in 2017. While the Raiders played in the stadium during the 2020 season, no fans were in attendance last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Raiders had their first game with fans in September of this year when the season began. With Las Vegas being a tourist city, it will likely host multiple Super Bowls down the road.

As for the Super Bowl coming up, that will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. It will be the first time the game will be played in L.A. since 1993. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12, 2023.