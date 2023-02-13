CBS Is Already Hyping up Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl LVII ended just hours ago, but CBS is already ramping up for Super Bowl LVIII. The network has broadcast rights for the next game, which kicks off on Feb. 11, 2024 game and will decide the championship for the 2023 NFL season. It will make history as the first Super Bowl hosted in the Las Vegas Valley.

CBS and the other networks owned by Paramount Global will start airing a promo spot for Super Bowl LVIII Monday evening, reports Variety. The spot includes a CBS Sports bus heading toward Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, with the Super Bowl logo on the bus' roof. Allegiant Stadium is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and opened in July 2020.

Super Bowl broadcast rights rotate between CBS, NBC, and Fox, which aired this year's game. Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch estimated that the company will generate $600 million from Super Bowl LVII advertising revenue after asking between $6 million and $7 million for 30-second spots. NBC generated an estimated $636 million from Super Bowl LVI in 2022, while Super Bowl LV generated an estimated $534 million for CBS in 2021, according to ad spending tracker Kantar.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also began the countdown to Super Bowl LVIII during a ceremony at the Super Bowl LVII Media Center at the Phoenix Convention Center. He presented the first Super Bowl LVIII football to the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, which is led by Sam Joffray. A giant, 1,200-pound football also began its journey from Glendale, Arizona to Las Vegas.

"Las Vegas knows how to do big events," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "It was less than a year ago that we were there for the 2022 NFL Draft, and we had the Pro Bowl just a week ago. They have done an extraordinary job at understanding how we want to present the NFL in that community, and more importantly, how to do it Las Vegas-style."

Super Bowl LVII ended with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. It was the Chiefs' second Super Bowl victory in four years. It was the fourth Super Bowl hosted in the Phoenix metropolitan area and the second held at State Farm Arena. The NFL has already announced that Super Bowl LIX will be held on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and will be televised by Fox.