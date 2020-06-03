Washington Redskins Ripped Over Racist Name After 'Blackout Tuesday' Post
Several public figures and organizations came together on Tuesday to "blackout" their social media channels in wake of George Floyd's murder. The Washington Redskins took part and tweeted out a black square. However, this gesture sparked a significant number of critical comments.
When football fans and casual viewers saw the team's tweet, they responded en masse. Several directed vulgar comments toward Daniel Snyder, the owner of the team, while others called for a name change. The majority simply said that the logo and the name are inherently racist.
While Washington's NFL team has used the nickname since 1933, it has become a source of controversy. Many dictionaries characterize the word "redskin" as a derogatory term towards Native Americans. Despite court battles, public outcry and comments from Barack Obama, Snyder has not changed the team name. The fans on social media are well aware of this fact and voiced their criticism on Tuesday.
Hey guys I have an idea for how you can maybe do your part to defeat some racism— Louisa 🌈👭 (@LouisatheLast) June 2, 2020
thank you, washington racial slurs, for standing against racism— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 2, 2020
black lives mater but not Native American ones I guess— ✿Rex★ bIm (@spideysona24) June 2, 2020
THE ABSOLUTE IRONY.— Jen. (@jtankoharmeyer) June 2, 2020
How about starting with blacking out your logo and change your teams racist nickname. That’s how you can help combat racism. Look in the damn mirror.— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 2, 2020
it's great when organizations and companies stand against racism in all its forms. now, time for me to put on my glasses and read the name of this account— please be nice to patrick (@ruff_bluffs) June 2, 2020
Do you know what your team is named pic.twitter.com/PaL4AU3F3P— The Guillotine Shouter (@guillotineshout) June 2, 2020
good thing your name isn't a racial slur, that would certainly be embarrassing— amy brown (@arb) June 2, 2020
This ain't it, guy inappropriately dressed as a chief— BichaeL swaiM (@SWAIM_CORP) June 2, 2020
sorry but I can't hear you over the racial slur in your name— Adrienne Porter Felt (@__apf__) June 2, 2020
Change your name from a slur and then we'll talk.— Dr Eleanor Janega (@GoingMedieval) June 3, 2020