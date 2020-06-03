Washington Redskins Ripped Over Racist Name After 'Blackout Tuesday' Post

Several public figures and organizations came together on Tuesday to "blackout" their social media channels in wake of George Floyd's murder. The Washington Redskins took part and tweeted out a black square. However, this gesture sparked a significant number of critical comments.

When football fans and casual viewers saw the team's tweet, they responded en masse. Several directed vulgar comments toward Daniel Snyder, the owner of the team, while others called for a name change. The majority simply said that the logo and the name are inherently racist.

While Washington's NFL team has used the nickname since 1933, it has become a source of controversy. Many dictionaries characterize the word "redskin" as a derogatory term towards Native Americans. Despite court battles, public outcry and comments from Barack Obama, Snyder has not changed the team name. The fans on social media are well aware of this fact and voiced their criticism on Tuesday.