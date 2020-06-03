Drew Brees Called out for Photo With Donald Trump After 'Blackout Tuesday' Post
Drew Brees has been taking some heat this week for "Blackout Tuesday" post. On Instagram, the New Orleans Saints quarterback posted a black photo with the hashtag #blackouttuesday to support black people after the death of George Floyd. However, one fan was critical of his post, sharing a photo of him and his family with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Donald Trump has been criticized for not being supportive of "Blackout Tuesday" or the Black Lives Matter movement.
Along with that, Brees has been critical of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. When Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the 2016 season, Brees was against it, and he has not wavered from it nearly four years later. He looks at kneeling during the national anthem as a form of "disrespect" to the military personnel who work hard to make sure the country maintains its freedom. Fans did not hold back when the Twitter user revealed Brees hanging out with Trump earlier this year.
