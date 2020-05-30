Derek Chauvin Mugshot Released After Arrest for George Floyd’s Murder

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, and authorities have released his mugshot. Per FOX 9 (KMSP), the image was released to media on Friday shortly after Chauvin's arrest. The now-fired law enforcement officer is shown staring into the camera, frowning with a short haircut. Per The Star Tribune, police are holding Chauvin at the Ramsey County jail on $500,000 bail.

While the crime occurred in Hennepin County, he is not being held there due to the volatile situation in Minneapolis. "The BCA (Bureau of Criminal Apprehension) communicated with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, which was dealing with potential threats to their facilities at the time of the arrest," BCA's Jill Oliveira said to the Star Tribune. "They directed us to book him into the Ramsey County jail."

MUGSHOT RELEASED: Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin charged with murder, manslaughter in George Floyd's death https://t.co/UKYz7j0Dv3 pic.twitter.com/J3nCblvFWi — FOX 9 (@FOX9) May 30, 2020

The charges against Chauvin were announced Friday by Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. Chauvin was one of four officers shown on video apprehending Floyd for the alleged use of counterfeit money, with Chauvin kneeling on the suspect's neck. This action led to Floyd's death.

After locating Floyd at the scene (the grocery store Cup Foods), officers removed him from a vehicle and struggled to get him into a squad car. Floyd resisted arrest, claiming he was having difficulty breathing and was also claustrophobic. Officers then pinned him to the ground.

Police have yet to charge the three other officers — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — despite the fact they were on-hand for Floyd's death. Lane held Floyd's legs, and Kueng held his back while Chauvin limited Floyd's breathing. Aside from Kueng checking for a pulse, they also reportedly did not attempt to provide aid to Floyd once he passed out. At one point, Lane asked Chauvin if they should "roll him on his side," but the now-arrested officer said no.

Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. Floyd was nonresponsive for 2 minutes and 43 seconds of that time. After being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, Floyd was pronounced dead. After footage of the altercation surfaced, widespread protests and riots occurred across the nation.