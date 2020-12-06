Undertaker's Wife Michelle McCool Shares Rare Clips of Their Daughter Kaia

✖

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, does not provide many glimpses into his personal life with his social media profiles. His wife, Michelle McCool, takes a different approach and occasionally shows off their home life and their child. She continued this trend recently with a rare post of their daughter Kaia.

McCool posted a series of clips on social media that showed Kaia enjoying herself. The child played on the beach and in the surf in one video. She rode a bike in another. McCool also posted a photo that showed Kaia crouched in the sand while waves came crashing down on the beach. While the post did show the child having fun, McCool continued her trend of hiding her face to keep it private.

While posts about Kaia are rarer, McCool did make a couple on Halloween that provided entertainment for fans. The first featured a conversation between mother and daughter about a costume. McCool told her daughter to dress up as Undertaker for Halloween., but Kaia responded by saying, "SERIOUSLY? NOBODY even knows who he is."

Another post showed that McCool had convinced her daughter to dress up as the longtime wrestler. The child wore black boots, pants and a shirt, which she covered with a black trenchcoat. Kaia completed the look with a rubber mask of her father's face.

Calaway has more time to spend with his wife and child considering that he made the decision to retire from professional wrestling. He explained during The Last Ride docuseries that he has no desire to get back into the wrestling ring. His bout against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 officially served as his last. Although Calaway did clarify that he would consider briefly coming back if there was an emergency.

McCool previously spoke about her husband and his decision to walk away from professional wrestling. She talked about his injuries and said that she understood what Calaway was going through. McCool is a former professional wrestler as well and has experienced the toll that performing takes on the body.

"I know that my job as a wife is to kind of put my feelings aside sometimes, and just support whatever he wants, and then help him reach whatever goal that is," McCool said. "And we do that for each other. It's hard emotionally, it's hard physically, but that's what you do when you love somebody."