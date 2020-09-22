WWE Unveils New Wine Collection Featuring The Undertaker, Ultimate Warrior

✖

Fans of WWE superstars The Undertaker and Ultimate Warrior now have the option to purchase a unique piece of merchandise. The wrestling promotion announced on Tuesday a collaboration with Wines That Rock, an entertainment and lifestyle wine company, in order to create a line of WWE wines. The first two are available for pre-sale as of Tuesday and feature The Undertaker and Ultimate Warrior.

"We knew these bottles would look amazing and be perfect for collectors and fans alike but wanted the quality of the wine to ultimately be the real winner here," said Wines That Rock winemaker Andrew Nelson in a Tuesday press release. "For The Undertaker's Limited-Edition 30 Barrel Series, we used 100 percent premium Cabernet Sauvignon from Lodi, California aged in oak. For The Ultimate Warrior, we looked to Mendocino County for a high-quality, full-bodied and flavorful Zinfandel."

Wait, WHAT @WWE?!? I’m gonna need to clear some space in the cellar.. https://t.co/j1ke6memOG pic.twitter.com/a6YjmUh4mJ — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 22, 2020

"Marc Merlot, Bubba Ray Bubbly, Scarlett Bordeaux, dubwa-see-dubwa Reisling," one person commented after learning about the new wine collaboration. Several fans expressed excitement about having the opportunity to own The Undertaker in bottle form. Others, however, said that they didn't want to shell out so much money without actually tasting the wine first.

According to the press release, 2020 Wine Enthusiast's '40 Under 40 Tastemaker' Nelson helped bring the project to fruition. The wines are part of a collection of individually-numbered, special vintages of limited-edition wines. Wines That Rock and WWE specifically chose each win to represent the personalities of each superstar. The bottles will feature individually-numbered labels, unique glass and artwork. The Ultimate Warrior's bottles will feature three unique corks with his signature neon colors and special quotes.

"It was an amazing experience to collaborate with the team at Wines That Rock on this special Ultimate Warrior wine project," said Dana Warrior. "From the quality of the wine, to the unique bottle, label and signature wax colors, it was clear they were committed to capturing his essence and honoring his legacy with impeccable attention to every detail."

Preorders for the first two wines start on Tuesday at the official WWE Wines site. The orders will ship by Thursday, Oct. 22, providing an estimated delivery date in time for the holiday season. The fans that preorder the first wines in the next two weeks will be added to the WWE Wines priority list. This provides them with "special early notice" on all future releases.